HARRISON, WILLIAM RANDAL "PIG", 72, of Cumberland Heights, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Nashville VA Medical Center. Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with burial following in the Palmer Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.

