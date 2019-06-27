Home

Foster & Lay Funeral Home
96 Clair St
Tracy City, TN 37387
931-592-3691
William Thatcher "Bill" Dunwoody

William Thatcher "Bill" Dunwoody Obituary
DUNWOODY, WILLIAM THATCHER "BILL", age 63 of Tracy City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 from a car accident. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Georgia (Meeks) Dunwoody. Bill was a coalminer for TCC for many years.
He is survived by his two sons, Thatcher and Whitney Dunwoody; sisters, Margaret Dunwoody Thomas and Mary Lynn (Ronny) Nunley; grandchildren, Katelyn and Mathew Cummings, Adin Knight and Payton Morrison.
A graveside service was held Wednesday at Tracy City Cemetery with Rev. Brett Meeks officiating. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on June 27, 2019
