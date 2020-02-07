|
|
MEEKS, WILLIE "TATE", age 78, of Estill Springs, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was born in Palmer, TN on July 24, 1941, to the late Hollis Melton and Ida Mae (Tate) Meeks. Tate was self-employed for many years as a carpenter and retired from AEDC after twenty-six years of service.
A member of Estill Springs Baptist Church, he was a good Christian man with lots of faith and will be remembered for his caring nature. Tate enjoyed watching westerns, hunting (especially rabbits), fishing, and building and fixing things, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jillian Meeks; siblings, Durand Meeks, Wanda Braden, and Betty Burnett; and niece, Teresa Childers.
Tate is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Joyce Meeks of Estill Springs; children, Tim (Kelly) Meeks of Kansas City, Missouri, David Meeks (Terri Ward) of Coalmont, and Dana (Ryan) Rollins of Estill Springs; grandchildren, Ashley (Joe), Allen, Kenzie, Lemmy, and Lyric; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Xander, Bentley, Gunnar, and Roman; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held January 27, 2019 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment followed at White Cemetery in Palmer. Arrangements provided by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, Winchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 30, 2020