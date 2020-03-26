|
TIPTON, WILMA JEAN, age 80 of Tracy City, TN passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Yadkinville, NC. She was born in Coalmont, TN on July 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Malcolm and Beryl (Lockhart) Crabtree and was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Tipton; grandson, Edward Morefield, III "Little Tommy"; sisters, Patricia Dove, Bonnie Rhodes and Connie Atkins.
Ms. Wilma was a member of Tracy City First United Methodist Church, she had worked at Tracy City Head Start for over 42 years.
Survivors include her children, Steve (Jodi Downs) Tipton, Kimberly (Donnie) Kem, and Brandon (Tracy Broughton) Tipton; brothers, Terry (Diane) Crabtree, Anthony Adams, and Randy Adams; grandchildren, Stephen Tipton Jr., Kassi Swafford, Dustin Kem, Kelsey Kem, Connor Tipton, and Brycen Tipton; 4 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren along with serval nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Foster and Lay Chapel with Brother Danny Coffelt and Brother Matthew Meeks officiating. Burial immediately following services at Plainview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00-9:00 P.M. for visitation. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster and Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Mar. 19, 2020