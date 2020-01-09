Home

Foster & Lay Funeral Home
96 Clair St
Tracy City, TN 37387
931-592-3691
Wilma Sue Woodlee


1950 - 2019
Wilma Sue Woodlee Obituary
WOODLEE, WILMA SUE, age 69, of Coalmont, TN passed from this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Wilma was born in Coalmont on March 27, 1950, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Margie Burnett Sweeton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Woodlee; brothers, Raymond, Willard and Harvey Sweeton; sister, Geraldine Scott and infant sister and brother.
Wilma had worked at the shirt factory in Altamont and Tracy City and at Basham's for many years then she worked for several years at Foster & Lay Funeral Home taking care of families during visitations and services, she was very dedicated and was complimented by many families for her caring and compassion care in serving them. She loved her family and even enjoyed going to the tractor pull with them.
Wilma's survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Dana Woodlee; grandson, Brycson and Jacob Woodlee; great granddaughter, Willow Woodlee; brother, James (Alice) Sweeton; sisters, Lena (Lewis) Brown and Mabel (Ronnie) Scissom; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service for Wilma was held Friday in the Foster & Lay Chapel with Reverend Clayton Jones officiating. Her ashes were buried after the services at Coalmont Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster & Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
