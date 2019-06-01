|
(January 18, 1933 - May 28, 2019) "Didang" Of Malojloj, Inarajan, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 86. Rosary is being prayed at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj on Saturday, June 1st, 4:30pm followed by 5pm Mass; Sunday, June 2nd through Tuesday, June 4th at 6:30pm. Wednesday, June 5th, 6pm Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan, followed by Rosary; Dinner will be served thereafter, at Inarajan Social Hall. Family Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Last Respects for Adelina will be held on Friday, June 7th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 1, 2019