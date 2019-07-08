Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home
Barrigada
Adelina Tibayan Ilog Obituary
(December 24, 1945 - June 19, 2019) Adelina Tibayan Ilog, known to everyone as Adie, of Yigo and former owner of Pagoda's Fast Food was called home by our heavenly father on June 19, 2019 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on July 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. She will be brought to her hometown of Naic, Cavite, Philippines to be interred at her final resting place at Nazarene Eternal Garden on July 12, 2019.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 8, 2019
