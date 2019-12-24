|
|
(September 2, 1953 - December 18, 2019) Mass oflntentions are being offered at San Vicente/San Rake Parish in Barrigada. Rosaries follow immediately after the Mass. Last Respects for Agnes will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada. Please join us as we celebrate her passage from this life to the next.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019