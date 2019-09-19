Services
San Agustin Funeral Home
452 Adrian Sanchez Street
Harmon, Guam 96913
(671) 647-7111
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Jude Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Jude Catholic Church
Aiichi Mitsko Idelbong


1944 - 2019
Aiichi Mitsko Idelbong Obituary
(June 25, 1944 - September 13, 2019) Of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 75. Holy Rosary is being prayed nightly at 170 Gotbu Drive, Wusstig Road, Yigo. Last respects for Aiichi may be paid on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Saint Jude Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. with interment service to follow at Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
