(June 25, 1944 - September 13, 2019) Of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 75. Holy Rosary is being prayed nightly at 170 Gotbu Drive, Wusstig Road, Yigo. Last respects for Aiichi may be paid on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Saint Jude Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. with interment service to follow at Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019