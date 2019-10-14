Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
Tamuning
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
Tamuning
View Map
Albert Diaz Manibusan Obituary
(Familian Biang/Bitut) Albert was born on September 25, 1928 to Joseph Drennan and Consolacion Flores Diaz Manibusan. A simple man who loved his wife and family. He was a great story teller, a person who loved a good laugh a kind and gentle heart. Albert was called by our heavenly Father on October 4, 2019 at the age of 91… Mass of Intention is being offered each evening at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anthony/St. Victor Church in Tamuning. Last Respects for Albert will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019
