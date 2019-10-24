Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Nuesta Senora De Las Aguas Church
Mongmong
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Nuesta Senora De Las Aguas Church
Mongmong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Quitugua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Nauta Quitugua


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Nauta Quitugua Obituary
(August 17, 1954 - October 16, 2019) Also known as "AL" familian "Kacang" Of Dededo, formerly from Mongmong was called to rest at the age of 65. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo at 6 p.m. and rosary thereafter and will end on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Last Respects will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Nuesta Senora De Las Aguas Church in Mongmong beginning at 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.