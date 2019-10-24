|
(August 17, 1954 - October 16, 2019) Also known as "AL" familian "Kacang" Of Dededo, formerly from Mongmong was called to rest at the age of 65. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo at 6 p.m. and rosary thereafter and will end on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Last Respects will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Nuesta Senora De Las Aguas Church in Mongmong beginning at 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019