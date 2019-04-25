Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 AM
Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
Rosary
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary/Crematorium
Afame, Sinajana
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
Albert Salas Buendicho


Albert Salas Buendicho
1965 - 2019
Albert Salas Buendicho Obituary
(July 23, 1965 - April 19, 2019) of Merizo, formerly of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 53. Mass of Intentions are being offered in the mornings at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat, Monday through Friday, 7:00 am. (except on Thursday); Nightly Rosary is being prayed at 6:00 pm at his mother-in-law's residence at #327 Chalan Jesus R. Quinene, Merizo. On the Ninth Night, Saturday, April 27, 2019, Mass will be at 5:00 pm, immediately followed by Rosary at 6:00 pm at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Dinner will be served immediately after the mass at the church grounds. Family Viewing will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary/Crematorium, Afame, Sinajana. There will be no 6:00 p.m. rosary on this day. Last Respects for Albert will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
