St. Anthony/St.Victor Church
507 Chalan San Antonio
Tamuning, Guam 96913
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Aldrin John De Veas Villaluz

Aldrin John De Veas Villaluz Obituary
"Drin" of Yigo, Guam was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 38. Nightly Mass and Rosaries are being prayed at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning, Guam at 5:30 pm and Sunday, October 6 at 6:15 pm. Last respects for Aldrin will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass & Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Garden in Yona. Please continue to pray for Aldrin's soul and for his family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
