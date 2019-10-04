|
"Drin" of Yigo, Guam was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 38. Nightly Mass and Rosaries are being prayed at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning, Guam at 5:30 pm and Sunday, October 6 at 6:15 pm. Last respects for Aldrin will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass & Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Garden in Yona. Please continue to pray for Aldrin's soul and for his family.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019