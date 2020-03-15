Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Cross Island Road
Windward Hills-Yona, Guam
View Map

Alejandra De Vera "Baby" Soriano


1953 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alejandra De Vera "Baby" Soriano Obituary
Family Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, 1221 Army Drive, Barrigada, Guam 96913 PUBLIC Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00AM to 11:30AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo, Guam. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00PM. Interment Service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Cross Island Road, Windward Hills-Yona, Guam.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
