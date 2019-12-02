Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
Alenclif Naruo Sisior Obituary
(August 12, 1962 - November 22, 2019) of Liguan Terrace - Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 57. Last respects for Al will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. Thank you, Si Yu'us Ma'ase, Komaol Mesulang for your thoughts and prayers. The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019
