|
|
(August 12, 1962 - November 22, 2019) of Liguan Terrace - Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 57. Last respects for Al will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. Thank you, Si Yu'us Ma'ase, Komaol Mesulang for your thoughts and prayers. The Family.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019