Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Rosary
Following Services
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Alfonso Matanane Pangelinan Obituary
(October 22, 1927 - April 17, 2019) Fondly known as "Al", Familian "Diego/ Bing" Was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 91. Mass of Intention and rosary is being offered at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana as follows: Wednesday, April 24th rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by mass at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25th (the final night) mass at 7 p.m. followed by the rosary. Last Respects for Alfonso will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
