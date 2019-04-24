|
|
(October 22, 1927 - April 17, 2019) Fondly known as "Al", Familian "Diego/ Bing" Was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 91. Mass of Intention and rosary is being offered at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana as follows: Wednesday, April 24th rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by mass at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25th (the final night) mass at 7 p.m. followed by the rosary. Last Respects for Alfonso will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019