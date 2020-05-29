Amelita Gomez Samson
1947 - 2020
(December 6, 1947 - May 19, 2020) Of Chalan Pago, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 72... A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd from 9 am.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral home in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment and Final Blessing will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
