(December 6, 1947 - May 19, 2020) Of Chalan Pago, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 72... A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd from 9 am.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral home in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment and Final Blessing will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 29, 2020.