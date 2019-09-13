|
(January 15, 1932 - September 7, 2019) "Nena", Familian "Kondo/Motsiyas" Of Aspengao - Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicete / San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Last Respects for Ana will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at San Vicente / San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
