Ana Pangelinan Diaz
1936 - 2020
(October 11, 1936 - November 10, 2020) Familian Abing/Supiano ~ "Annie Abing" / Originally of Mangilao, lately of Barrigada, was called to her eternal rest at the age of 84 years... Last Respects and Viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am-11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Condolences may also be addressed to: Diaz Family, 184 AsChena Place, Barrigada, Guam 96913. Masks will be required at all times per COVID-19 protocols. Livestream will be available on www.adasmortuary.com and on https://youtu.be/BUgitgw1G50

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Santa Teresita Church
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
