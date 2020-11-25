(October 11, 1936 - November 10, 2020) Familian Abing/Supiano ~ "Annie Abing" / Originally of Mangilao, lately of Barrigada, was called to her eternal rest at the age of 84 years... Last Respects and Viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am-11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Condolences may also be addressed to: Diaz Family, 184 AsChena Place, Barrigada, Guam 96913. Masks will be required at all times per COVID-19 protocols. Livestream will be available on www.adasmortuary.com
and on https://youtu.be/BUgitgw1G50 View the ad as it appeared in print.