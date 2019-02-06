|
(July 5, 1932 - January 27, 2019) ''Nai/Anan Lalo", Familian "Lalo/ Bobo" Of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 86. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for Ana will be held on Friday, February 8th from 9 a.m. to 11: 15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, Where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019