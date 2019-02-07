|
|
We, the family of the late Ana Taitingfong Leon Guerrero would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all our relatives and friends for your prayers, support, and comfort. We have been strengthened by your love. Special Thanks to: GRMC Medical Staff, GFD First Responder/ Ambulance Service, Saint Anthony/ Saint Victor Catholic Church, Msgr David I. A. Quitugua, Father Mike Crisostomo, Father Paul Gofigan, Father, Howard Prieto, Father Edwin Bushu, Joe Sanz, Emmaus Choir, Rebecca Respicio, 17 - Minute Photo, Tamuning Mayor's Office, Burt Sardoma (Videographer), Champaco Catering, Geri Leon Guerrero, Adztech and Public Relations, Inc., and Nichol's Boutique. Leon Guerrero Family.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019