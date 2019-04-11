Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Anacleto Naces Bustillo


Anacleto Naces Bustillo Obituary
(July 13, 1934 - April 1, 2019) Also known as "Pedring" of Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 84. Last Respects for Anacleto will be held on Friday, April 12th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 am. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
