Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
(November 30, 1943 – October 21, 2019) Also known as Andeng or Ate Andeng to her friends and family was called to her eternal rest at the age of 75. Nightly Rosary is being held at the Ballon's residence in 231 N. Henry Kaiser, Dededo at 7:00 pm. Last respects for our beloved will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo (lower level) from 9:00 am – 12:30 pm. Memorial Mass will commence from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Burial will follow afterwards at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
