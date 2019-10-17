Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Angelina Saturnio Castro

(January 16, 1951 – October 11, 2019) Familian Cabesa/Camillo ~ "Pokie" of Yigo, was called home to our heavenly Father at the age of 68… Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at 6:30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo until October 17th. Last Respects will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, Friday, October 18th from 9am to 11:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment services will follow at Veterans Cemetery in Piti where we will lay her to rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
