Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Guam Veterans Cemetery
Piti
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Untalan Flores


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angelo Untalan Flores Obituary
(August 2, 1931 - February 13, 2019) Fondly known as "Angel", Familian "Kapun/Apu/Cabesa" Of Barrigada Heights, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 87 years. Mass of Intention is being said nightly at 6:00 PM (Sat. 5:30PM) at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Will end on Wednesday, 2/27. Rosary will be said following the 6:00PM mass at San Vicente Church, Barrigada on Friday 2/22 - Wednesday 2/27. Saturday 2/23 after the 5:30PM mass. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00AM - 11:30AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at San Vicente Church Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 PM. Interment Services will immediately follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti, Guam.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now