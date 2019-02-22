|
(August 2, 1931 - February 13, 2019) Fondly known as "Angel", Familian "Kapun/Apu/Cabesa" Of Barrigada Heights, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 87 years. Mass of Intention is being said nightly at 6:00 PM (Sat. 5:30PM) at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Will end on Wednesday, 2/27. Rosary will be said following the 6:00PM mass at San Vicente Church, Barrigada on Friday 2/22 - Wednesday 2/27. Saturday 2/23 after the 5:30PM mass. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00AM - 11:30AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at San Vicente Church Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 PM. Interment Services will immediately follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti, Guam.
