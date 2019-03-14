Services
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Yona
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Yona
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Yona
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Lujan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Leon Guerrero Lujan


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Leon Guerrero Lujan Obituary
(September 23, 1946 - March 2, 2019) Of Yona, was called home by our heavenly father at the age of 72. Rosary and Mass of Intention will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona. Family viewing and final rosary will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada. Last respects for Annie will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona . Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at the Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.