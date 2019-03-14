|
|
(September 23, 1946 - March 2, 2019) Of Yona, was called home by our heavenly father at the age of 72. Rosary and Mass of Intention will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona. Family viewing and final rosary will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada. Last respects for Annie will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona . Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at the Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019