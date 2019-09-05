Services
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Ansell Poblete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ansell Degoma Poblete


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ansell Degoma Poblete Obituary
(October 29, 1979 - August 15, 2019) Formally of Dededo was called to eternal life at the age of 39. Family viewing will be held at Our Lady of Peace on September 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Last respects will be held on September 7, 2019 from 9:00am to 12:30pm at Santa Barbara Church (lower level). Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.