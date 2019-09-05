|
(October 29, 1979 - August 15, 2019) Formally of Dededo was called to eternal life at the age of 39. Family viewing will be held at Our Lady of Peace on September 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Last respects will be held on September 7, 2019 from 9:00am to 12:30pm at Santa Barbara Church (lower level). Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019