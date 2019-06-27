|
(November 14, 1959 - June 21, 2019) Fondly known as "Tony", "Blondy", "Yengyeng" of Chalan Pago, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 59… Mass of Intention, followed by the holy rosary, is being offered nightly Monday through Thursday at 6:00 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 27, 2019