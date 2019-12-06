|
We invite our friends and family to join us in prayers as we celebrate the first anniversary of our beloved Anthony "Ton Kondo" into eternal life. Mass is being offered daily at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita starting Monday, December 9, 2019. On the final day, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 am. Rosary will be said at 6 pm at the church followed by dinner at the social hall. Kindly join us in prayers. Thank You and Un Dangkulu Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase, The Wright-Concepcion Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019