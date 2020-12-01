1/1
Anthony Peter Santos
1973 - 2020
(December 25, 1973 - November 21, 2020) Also known as "Tony/Ton" of Yigo, formerly of Santa Rita, was called to his eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 46... Rosary is being said nightly at 6:00pm via Zoom. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:30am-11:45am, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. Please adhere to the guidelines of our current PCOR status.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
09:30 - 11:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
DEC
2
Interment
Guam Veterans Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Condolences and prayers to the family. Rest in Peace my brother.
Sgt. Ernest Budomo
Friend
