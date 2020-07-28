1/1
Anthony San Miguel Quintanilla
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(February 9, 1953 - July 21, 2020) Familian Oncho / Clara ~ Fondly known as "Ton, Hippy, Doc". Land survey Crew Chief at TG Engineers and best cut man at The Dome was called home by his Creator at the age of 67... Nightly rosaries are being held at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, July 29 at 135 Kalalang Ct., Marianas Terrace, Yigo. Viewing & Last Respecst will be held Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ada's Mortuary followed by a 1 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, where we will bid him a fond farewell and a peaceful rest. Private creamaton to follow.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ada's Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved