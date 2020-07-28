(February 9, 1953 - July 21, 2020) Familian Oncho / Clara ~ Fondly known as "Ton, Hippy, Doc". Land survey Crew Chief at TG Engineers and best cut man at The Dome was called home by his Creator at the age of 67... Nightly rosaries are being held at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, July 29 at 135 Kalalang Ct., Marianas Terrace, Yigo. Viewing & Last Respecst will be held Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ada's Mortuary followed by a 1 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, where we will bid him a fond farewell and a peaceful rest. Private creamaton to follow.