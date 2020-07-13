(December 13, 1950 - June 30, 2020) Familian Titang, Bita, Sogue ~ "Tony, Ton, Gomer" of Chalan Pago, formerly of Tamuning, was called to his eternal rest on June 30, 2020 at the age of 69... Mass of Intention is being held nightly at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago at 6:00 p.m. (5:30 p.m. Sat/10 a.m. Sun). Last Respects will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Guam Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Veteran's Cemetery in Piti.