|
|
Also known as "Auntie Tona", Familian Tuba, Pajesjes, Candaso Of Dededo was called to her eternal rest on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Last Respects for Antonia will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Upper level) Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019