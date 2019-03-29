Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Upper level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Upper level)
Dededo
Also known as "Auntie Tona", Familian Tuba, Pajesjes, Candaso Of Dededo was called to her eternal rest on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Last Respects for Antonia will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Upper level) Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
