1/2
Antonia Salas Rupley Sablan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(June 14, 1943 - September 26, 2020) "Toni" ~ Familian Eslao/Essalao of Barrigada ~ Nightly Rosaries held privately with immediate family. Last Respects/Viewing: Monday, October 19th (9:00am - 12:00pm) at Guam Memorial Funeral Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Service will be live streamed on her Facebook Memorial Page "Antonia Rupley Sablan", https://www.facebook.com/antoniarsablan. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest. (PCOR guidelines will be adhered to such as social distancing & use of face masks.)

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved