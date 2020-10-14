(June 14, 1943 - September 26, 2020) "Toni" ~ Familian Eslao/Essalao of Barrigada ~ Nightly Rosaries held privately with immediate family. Last Respects/Viewing: Monday, October 19th (9:00am - 12:00pm) at Guam Memorial Funeral Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Service will be live streamed on her Facebook Memorial Page "Antonia Rupley Sablan", https://www.facebook.com/antoniarsablan.
Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest. (PCOR guidelines will be adhered to such as social distancing & use of face masks.) View the ad as it appeared in print.