Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:30 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
(June 9, 1938 - December 6, 2019) "Anton" - "Auntie Ina", Familian Bejong (Crisostomo) of Barrigada was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being held Monday-Wednesday and Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 5:30pm and Sunday at 7:30am at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Last Respects will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada beginning at 9am to 11:30a.m. Mass will be at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019
