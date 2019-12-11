|
|
(June 9, 1938 - December 6, 2019) "Anton" - "Auntie Ina", Familian Bejong (Crisostomo) of Barrigada was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being held Monday-Wednesday and Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 5:30pm and Sunday at 7:30am at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Last Respects will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada beginning at 9am to 11:30a.m. Mass will be at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019