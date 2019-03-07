Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
(April 16, 1940 - February 27, 2019) Also known as "Ning", "Tony", "Mr. Aguon", Familian Makaka Of Barrigada, Guam, who passed away at the age of 78. The Family viewing will be held from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home. Last respects will be held from 9:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the San Vicente Ferrer/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
