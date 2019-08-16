Services
(October 25, 1944 – August 3, 2019) Fondly known as "Ton" of Yona was called to eternal rest on Thursday August 03, 2019 at the age of 73. Nightly mass is being prayed at Saint Francis Church at Yona at 7am. Family Viewing will be held at Ada's Funeral Home on August 21, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm. Last respect will be held on August 23, 2019 from 9am - 12pm at Saint. Francis Church in Yona. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am and interment will follow at Veterans Cemetery in Piti where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
