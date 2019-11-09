|
(February 13, 1948 - November 4, 2019) Antonio Salas Cruz of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 71. Rosaries are held nightly at 6:00PM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat and will end on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Sunday Rosary only is at 11:00AM. Funeral for Antonio Salas Cruz will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, beginning at 9:00AM. His burial will take place in the afternoon at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019