Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Antonio Salas Cruz


(February 13, 1948 - November 4, 2019) Antonio Salas Cruz of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 71. Rosaries are held nightly at 6:00PM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat and will end on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Sunday Rosary only is at 11:00AM. Funeral for Antonio Salas Cruz will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, beginning at 9:00AM. His burial will take place in the afternoon at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
