"Bena/Tonie", of Sinajana passed away on August 6th, 2019 at the age of 54. Rosary is being said nightly at 8:00 p.m. at the family's residence at 111 Kafu Court, Sinajana. Last respects may be paid on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Togcha Cemetery in Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019