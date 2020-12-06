To all of Mrs. Cariaga’s family and friends: For the short time I knew this great lady, she had an uplifting spirit to me personally. Whilst she and her family have been close neighbors for many of my growing up, she was simply someone we just waved to when we crossed past. From her son, Jose, his mother, miraculously came into my life. She was a God-sent to me. Every day I would look forward to her messages. I shall miss my God-blessed friend. We loved as I shared many of your wonderful messages. With our love, Rosie Wirkkunen and family.

Rosalina Wirkkunen