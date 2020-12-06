1/2
Araceli Panganiban Cariaga
1932 - 2020
(February 2, 1932 - November 25, 2020) Fondly known as "Celie" or "Cely" of Tamuning and Mongmong was called to her rest at the age of 88... Cely was always concerned about other people's health. With the strict COVID-19 restrictions and health risks, she would have preferred that we follow what is best to maintain our health. We regret that we will not be having a public viewing in Guam; may you remember her beauty, vitality, and friendship instead. Private family services will be held in California where she will be laid to her final resting place next to her beloved husband in Artesia Cemetery, Cerritos, California.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
To all of Mrs. Cariaga’s family and friends: For the short time I knew this great lady, she had an uplifting spirit to me personally. Whilst she and her family have been close neighbors for many of my growing up, she was simply someone we just waved to when we crossed past. From her son, Jose, his mother, miraculously came into my life. She was a God-sent to me. Every day I would look forward to her messages. I shall miss my God-blessed friend. We loved as I shared many of your wonderful messages. With our love, Rosie Wirkkunen and family.
Rosalina Wirkkunen
