Services
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace
Windward Hills, Yona
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Gofigan residence
1035 North San Dionisio St.
Umatac
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
San Dionisio Church
Umatac
Interment
Following Services
Umatac Cemetery
Arlene Rose Gofigan Obituary
(August 28, 1960 - September 16, 2019) Family Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, Yona. Viewing & Last Respects will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 8:00am-11:30am at the Gofigan residence, 1035 North San Dionisio St., Umatac. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at San Dionisio Church in Umatac. Interment services will immediately follow at Umatac Cemetery.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019
