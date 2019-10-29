Dear Asher, Our Beloved Son, We love and miss you so very much. Our lives have not been the same and never will be. A year ago today (Oct. 29th), I walked you into the Seventh Day Adventist Clinic and had no idea that it was the beginning of the end for all of us. I have gone over those last few days in my mind a thousand times. I see many decisions that I made and maybe with each of them if I did something differently, you would be still be here with us. We miss you so much. The bottom line, you trusted me and I failed you in the worst of ways. Sure, I can blame the incompetent doctors or so many others and they are at fault, but I am your father. I will always be your father and I should have not trusted those people. I should have watched more carefully, pushed them more and not listen to their lack of knowledge. I am so sorry. Your mother always said that you idolized me and I could also see that you looked up to me, imitated me, learned from me and trusted me. I used to love to watch you do everything. I am sorry, I love you so much and would be happy to be there where you are and you here enjoying your life my boy, trading places with you. I also learned so much from you with how important sharing is, friendliness, caring for others and seeing everyone equally was a big part of who you were and still are. What wonderful attributes for such a nice little boy. Everyone saw them in you and you spoke to everyone. Your mom told me that you always worried about me when we were apart. Just knowing that makes me feel so special in your eyes. That is the best gift of all to know how much that you loved me.......



View the ad as it appeared in print. Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019