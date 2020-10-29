~ You Will Always Be In Our Hearts and Thought ~ Asher, our beautiful son, it has been two years since I walked you into the SDA clinic, not knowing it would be the beginning of losing you. It's unbearable to not have you with us. We miss you so much and have you always in our hearts and as our guide in our lives... We Love You So Very Much.(ASHER DEAN, WE PRAY THAT GUAM NEGLIGENT PHYSICIANS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE SO THAT THEY DO NOT KILL OR HURT OTHERS. WE HOPE FOR A CHANGE OF THE MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ARBITRATION LAW TO PROTECT ALL CHILDREN AND LOVED ONES. NO ONE ELSE SHOULD GO THRU THE HELL THAT WE WENT THRU AND ARE GOING THRU LOSING YOU DUE TO UNACCOUNTABLE MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE ON GUAM.)