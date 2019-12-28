|
(December 29, 1964 – December 17, 2019) Service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Agana Heights. Viewing and Last Respects will be 9:00am-11:30am. Memorial Service will begin at 12:00pm -1:00pm. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills where we will lay him to his final resting place. We invite anyone who wishes to pay their final respects to come and join his family in sending him off on his final flight.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019