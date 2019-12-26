|
|
Mass will be held at San Roke Church in Barrigada commencing Dec 27th Fri at 6pm, Sat 5:30pm, Sun 10am, Mon the 30th thru Wed Jan 1st 6pm, (Closed - Thur), Fri 6pm, Sat 5:30pm . On the Anniversary day Sunday January 5th Lunch will be served after the 10am mass at the parish social hall basement floor. After which Doves releasing ceremony to commence at 1pm resembling Angels carrying our prayers & love to Avery with God our Father in Heaven. Announcement of Avery's 1st Anniversary will also be mentioned at the following churches on Sunday, January 5th at: Saint Paul's Christian Church (Dededo), Saint Joseph Parish (Florida), Valley Christian Assembly (Washington), Raging River Community Church {Washington), Church of Christ (Washington). Thank You for your compassion and gift of love and prayers. God Bless. Sincerely with Love, Max and Rosita Flores-Zeller (Parents). Sisters: (Marla, Derek, Alicia, Hayden Kuper) & ( Len, Lynneth, Lovely, Angelic, Castro).
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019