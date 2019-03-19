|
|
(March 8, 1960 - March 4, 2019) Familian Budoki ~ Fondly known as "Bobbie" ~ Formerly of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being held daily at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning at 12:15 p.m and 6:00 p.m. Last respects for Barbara will be held on Friday, March 22nd beginning at 9:00 a.m. Christian Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. and cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019