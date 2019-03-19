Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Barbara Ann Salas Obituary
(March 8, 1960 - March 4, 2019) Familian Budoki ~ Fondly known as "Bobbie" ~ Formerly of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being held daily at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning at 12:15 p.m and 6:00 p.m. Last respects for Barbara will be held on Friday, March 22nd beginning at 9:00 a.m. Christian Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. and cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
