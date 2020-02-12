Resources
Remembering Barbara Mendiola Toves "Bobbie" on her First Anniversary. We invite our families, relatives and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the First Anniversary of our beloved Bobbie into eternal life. Mass is being offered at Saint Jude Church in Sinajana, beginning February 8, 2020 until February 17, 2020. On the final day, Monday, February 17th, the First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 7:00 pm. Dinner will follow afterwards.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020
