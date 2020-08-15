(April 15, 1941 - August 7, 2020) "Barcy" Of Sinajana was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 79... Mass Intentions are being prayed through August on Saturdays @ 5pm, Sundays @ 6:30am, 8:30am, 10:30am and Mondays @ 7pm at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana... Last Respects for Barcy will be held on Thursday, August 27th 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana at 9 a.m. followed by the viewing from 10-1pm at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.