Barcilisa Diaz Martinez
1941 - 2020
(April 15, 1941 - August 7, 2020) "Barcy" Of Sinajana was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 79... Mass Intentions are being prayed through August on Saturdays @ 5pm, Sundays @ 6:30am, 8:30am, 10:30am and Mondays @ 7pm at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana... Last Respects for Barcy will be held on Thursday, August 27th 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana at 9 a.m. followed by the viewing from 10-1pm at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.



Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Guam Veterans Cemetery
AUG
27
Service
09:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
