(September 3, 1976 - January 2, 2020) Of Umatac was called to rest on January 2, 2020 at the age of 43. Final Rosary will be prayed on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7pm at San Dionisio Church in Umatac. Viewing will be held on Mon. Jan. 13, 2020 from 12p-2p at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Last Respects will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 San Dionisio Church in Umatac at 9:00 am til 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00pm and Burial will follow at Umatac Cemetery.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020