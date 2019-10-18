Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
2435 Bean Road
Auburn, CA
(1960-2019) "Beebee" of Auburn, California ~ Beebee Laguana, age 59, passed away, at home, in Auburn,California on Friday, September 6, 2019, after a five month battle with cancer… Relatives & friends from Fayetteville, North Carolina, California to Guam extend their Heartfelt Love. A Mass was o ered Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her cousin's home EJ & Doreen Concepcion in Vallejo, CA "Celebration of Life" on Sunday, October 20, 2019 2PM to 6PM 2435 Bean Road, Auburn, CA Condolences for Beebee's Family c/o Martie Travers PO Box 777324 Henderson, NV 89077.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019
